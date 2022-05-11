Biden waives executive privilege on 23,000 emails and attachments sought by Jan 6 committee: report

The Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol will receive a huge new set of documents from Donald Trump's White House.
"President Biden has authorized the National Archives and Records Administration to hand over an eighth tranche of presidential records from the Trump White House to the House committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol," The Washington Post reported Wednesday. "The National Archives has already turned over hundreds of pages of documents to the committee, and the latest set contains approximately 23,000 emails and attachments."
The select committee will receive the documents by May 26, only weeks ahead of the start of public hearings on June 9.
"It’s unclear what documents exactly will be included in the eighth batch of documents, but Trump has tried to assert privilege over daily presidential diaries, schedules, drafts of speeches, remarks and correspondence concerning the events of Jan. 6 as well as the files of his top advisers and lawyers, according to a review of court documents," the newspaper reported.
Trump has complained about the investigation and what he calls the “Unselect Committee."
"We will fight the Subpoenas on Executive Privilege and other grounds, for the good of our Country, while we wait to find out whether or not Subpoenas will be sent out to Antifa and BLM for the death and destruction they have caused in tearing apart our Democrat-run cities throughout America," Trump said in a September statement. "Hopefully the Unselect Committee will be calling witnesses on the Rigged Presidential Election of 2020, which is the primary reason that hundreds of thousands of people went to Washington, D.C. in the first place."
Although Trump continues to repeat his "big lie" of election fraud, he has failed to present evidence to back up his incredible allegations.
A spokesperson for the select committee told The Post it has "conducted nearly 995 depositions and interviews, received 125,000 documents, and has followed 470 tips received through the committee’s tip line."
