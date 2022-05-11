Biden waives executive privilege on 23,000 emails and attachments sought by Jan 6 committee: report

Federal prosecutors have charged Rhodes and 10 other Oath Keepers with seditious conspiracy and other charges.

"The exact provenance of the meeting recording is not clear, although it was reportedly provided to federal authorities by an informant. (Three Oath Keepers have already pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy charges and are cooperating with the government.) The transcript was introduced in court by the lawyer of fellow seditious conspiracy defendant Edward Vallejo, who is alleged to have coordinated a heavily armed 'Quick Reaction Force' stationed in nearby Virginia on Jan. 6," Dickinson reported. "Vallejo’s lawyer indicated that he was not a party to the call. And the transcript was introduced to support Vallejo’s contention that he was not a key player in the events of Jan. 6 and should be released pending trial."

IN OTHER NEWS: Retreating Russian soldiers leave behind Putin’s true plans for Ukraine

The transcript shows Rhodes alluding to the QAnon conspiracy theory, that the world is ruled by a Satanic cabal of cannibalistic child sex traffickers.

"So the only way to really stop them is for Trump to, first of all, refuse to concede. The second thing he's got to do is he has got to use his authority as commander-in-chief to do two critical things. One is to declassify all of the dirty secrets and do a massive data dump," Rhodes said on the "Oath Keepers National Call."

"And to do that, it can't be the normal channels with the CIA, FBI, et cetera. (Indiscernible). So what he needs to do is have the military do is to seize those buildings, seize all those records, seize all the databases, and turn them over to military intelligence. Let them take care of the declassification with all of those orders," he explained. "He should use his, you know, U.S. Special Forces, Army Rangers, Navy SEALs, you know, use [United States Special Operations Command], as backed up by his Marine Raiders and, you know, whatever else he's got, 82nd Airborne."

Rhodes suggested that the U.S. government of sex tapes of members of Congress and that he could use the videos to get Congress to keep Trump in office despite the fact he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

READ MORE: Pole-wielding Capitol rioter arrested on multiple felony charges

"Because all he's got to do is go and declassify the first record of some pedophile who's in the Congress and then another one and put the videos online and let the people watch them. Just like (indiscernible). Put it all online, everyone will see it. You can't stop that. And then, once that happens, once he discloses the first handful of pedophiles who are in office, then the avalanche can keep on coming, and the people will turn against the deep state," he explained. "The mask will come off, the curtain will be pulled back, and we'll see the little man behind it; the little demon behind it. So that's what he needs to do. He has to."

Rhodes suggested a similar tactic could be used against judges who were rejecting Trump's unfounded claims of massive voter fraud. Rhodes, a Yale Law School graduate, thought the pedophile smear would delegitimize both the legislative and judicial branches.

"Declassification and data dump and invoking the Insurrection Act, and suppressing this insurrection. And he's never going to get the media to agree. He's never going to get the politicians in D.C. to agree to those. He's never going to get the judges to agree with this, he just has to do it," Rhodes said. "But once he does it, once the avalanche comes down, especially all of the crooked judges -- that's my number two thing -- couple of crooked politicians and a couple of corrupt, sold-out pedophile judges who are out there. But the judges -- in other words, you de-fang your opponents. You take away the authority, the perceived authority of the courts, to stop you. You take away the perceived authority of Congress to say sh*t."

In the call, Rhodes also worried the Oath Keepers being charged for conspiracy.

"But we're in an era now where everything you say is being monitored -- by now this phone call's being recorded by the NSA and FBI and CIA, I'm sure. And everything you say, can and will be used against you. So you guys need to have discipline. Don't make it easy for them to pop you with a conspiracy charge and do to you what they did to those guys from Michigan, because they got them hot under the collar, probably after a few beers, and got them talking smack. So be disciplined," Rhodes urged.

Read the full transcript:



