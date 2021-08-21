White House insiders dish to major newspapers about Biden mistakes on Afghanistan and coronavirus

Major newspapers are publishing deep-dive exposés documenting White House mistakes on major issues that appear to be build on sources close to the administration.

On Saturday, The New York Times published an exposé on Afghanistan titled, "Miscue After Miscue, U.S. Exit Plan Unravels."

The newspaper revealed the sourcing underlying the story.

"Interviews with key participants in the last days of the war show a series of misjudgments and the failure of Mr. Biden's calculation that pulling out American troops — prioritizing their safety before evacuating American citizens and Afghan allies — would result in an orderly withdrawal," The Times reported.

Later in the day, The Washington Post published an exposé titled, "Four weeks in July: Inside the Biden administration's struggle to contain the delta surge."

The newspaper reported that "the surge of delta cases that overran the country forced Biden and his top aides and Cabinet members to reckon with their overconfidence, which led to a host of decisions — on masks, vaccines and other pivotal issues — that had to be reversed or revised as the crisis spiraled out of control. The administration had been caught flat-footed — and then took weeks to enact a plan in an attempt to catch up."

The sourcing on this story was also revealed.

"This account of the key decisions made as delta surged across the country during the fateful month of July was based on interviews with 24 administration officials and others in close contact with Biden's health response. Many spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail sensitive conversations," The Post reported.



