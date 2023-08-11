'This is a huge scandal': Ex-senator slams Congress for ignoring Jared Kushner's corruption

As House Republicans, led by Rep. James Comer (R-KY), fixate and obsess on their investigation of Hunter Biden and their effort to probe President Joe Biden somehow accepted bribes through his son's business activity — a probe that is going nowhere and which they admit is a political stunt — former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) highlighted on MSNBC that former President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner is transparently involved in far more serious corrupt dealings than anything the GOP has even accused the Biden family of doing.

"What drives me crazy about this is the blinking red light around Jared Kushner," said McCaskill, who worked as a prosecutor before going to Congress. "Why does the Senate not start hearings?"

"Let's just briefly walk through what Jared Kushner did," said McCaskill. "He was put in to run a huge portfolio in a government where he had no experience. Running foreign policy in the Middle East peace process. He has no experience. What does he do? First, he becomes best buddies with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. He gets Trump to go to Saudi Arabia for his first trip. Has the crown prince in the White House dining room. He does all that, and what happens the minute Trump leaves office? He starts, for the first time, a private equity fund. He goes over and asks the crown prince for two billion dollars. And you know what the committee said that runs the sovereign wealth fund for Saudi Arabia? ... They said, this is a really bad idea. They did their due diligence and failed miserably in every test of due diligence. And management fees were excessive. They recommended against making a two billion dollar investment. Of course, the crown prince came along and overruled him, and gave Jared Kushner two billion dollars."

By contrast, McCaskill noted, former Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin similarly pressed the Saudi government, through his Trump connections, to try to get an investment in his firm, and got half as much money with far lower management fees. "This is a huge scandal," she said. "I do not understand why the Senate is not doing a hearing on all of the Trump grift. And I'm not even talking about the money they netted off foreign governments while they were in office."

Democrats' failure to properly investigate Kushner in the Senate, warned McCaskill, is "a good way to make every headline about Hunter Biden and make everyone forget about what the Trump family did: massive grift while they were in office and even bigger grift trading off the influence of the name Trump after they got out of office. I really think that what Hunter Biden did — I disagree what he did, I don't know if his father disagreed what he did. I know that he was tormented by the death of his other son and the addiction of Hunter. But I do know this. I know that the more we give them an open playing field to try to pretend like Joe Biden did something wrong because of Hunter, the bigger mistake we make."



"We need to explain to the American people, first, that Joe Biden did nothing wrong, we have no evidence he did anything wrong, and secondly, don't look over here, look at the real sleaziness that occupied the White House the last time Republicans were in charge," said McCaskill.

