House Oversight chair reveals the GOP's next target
Making good on a midterm election promise, Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky), the chair of the House Oversight Committee, has announced that next week the Committee will host a special hearing titled, "Protecting Speech from Government Interference and Social Media Bias, Part One: Twitter's Role in Suppressing the Biden Laptop Story."

According to the Committee's press release, the Feb. 8 hearing will feature three former Twitter employees who have been documented as the company's gatekeepers who specifically censored the New York Post's stories on President Joe Biden's business practices that were accessed from the laptop of his son Hunter Biden.

The three former Twitter employees are: James Baker, former deputy general counsel; Vijaya Gadde former chief legal officer and Yoel Roth, former global head of trust and safety.

“In the runup to the 2020 presidential election, Big Tech and the Swamp colluded to censor reporting about the Biden family’s shady business schemes," Comer said in the Committee's press release.

According to Comer the FBI, along with additional U.S. intelligence agencies, led communications with 'Big Tech' and purposely told the executives at Twitter to question the credibility of any Hunter Biden story even prior to the publishing of the New York Post story.

"We also know members of Twitter's top censorship team debated how they could justify limiting the spread of the story," Comer states in the press release. "They landed on a policy that even some among them doubted."

The hearing will be open to the public and press and will be livestreamed online at https://oversight.house.gov/.

