Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez erupts on the House floor after Republicans boot Ilhan Omar from committee
U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) Screen Grab

Shortly before the Republican majority in the United States House of Representatives voted to oust Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) from the Foreign Affairs Committee, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) delivered a powerful speech defending Omar and denouncing the GOP's transparent xenophobia.

"As also as a fellow New Yorker, I think one of the things that we should talk about here is also one of the disgusting legacies after 9/11 has been the targeting and racism against Muslim Americans throughout the United States of America. And this is an extension of that legacy. Consistency. There is nothing consistent with the Republican Party's continued attack except for the racism and incitement of violence against women of color in this body," Ocasio-Cortez said.

"I had a member of the Republican caucus threaten my life and you all – and the Republican caucus rewarded him – with one of the most prestigious committee assignments in this Congress," she recalled.

Ocasio-Cortez also excoriated the GOP for its embrace of Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia), despite her record of spreading conspiracy theories and antisemitism.

"Don't tell me this is about consistency. Don't tell me that this is about a condemnation of antisemitic remarks when you have a member of the Republican caucus who has talked about Jewish space lasers and a tired amount of tropes and also elevated her to some of the highest committee assignments in this body," she continued.

"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," Ocasio-Cortez added. "Don't tell me, because I didn't get a single apology when my life was threatened. Thank you."


