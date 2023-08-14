Former White House official claims Bill Barr killed investigation into alleged 2020 voter fraud scheme

During an appearance on Steve Bannon's show last Thursday, the former General Counsel Personnel Police Operations during the Trump administration claimed that he was blocked by then-Attorney General Bill Barr after he tried to bring attention to voter fraud.

Last week, authorities in Michigan referred a 2020 investigation into thousands of voter registrations submitted by a person in the city of Muskegon to the FBI. Attorney General Dana Nessel's spokesman Danny Wimmer said that the person submitted 8,000 to 10,000 fraudulent forms to the Muskegon clerk just ahead of the 2020 election.

Wimmer said, the "attempted fraud" was caught before Election Day and the supposed applicants' names were not added to the state's voter rolls.



During his appearance on Bannon's show, Andrew Kloster claimed that when he learned of the scandal, he notified Barr – but the then-attorney general killed any inquiry into the matter.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

"There were standing orders not to deal with election matters, both from the White House counsel and from Barr," he said.

"I happened to know Barr’s Chief of Staff, Will Levi, because I had worked at Heritage and ran into him at a lunch basically for Senate staffers. And he had been a Senate counsel when I was there. So I knew him. I called him up and tried to put the flag up into the voting rights section, CRD-DOJ and White House Counsel in a couple different places and got stiff-armed. And then later on I hear ...that basically then the White House counsel swoops in and starts screaming, what the hell are you guys doing? So that’s really the nuts and bolts of it."

Watch the video below or at this link.