'He's lost his grip': Bill Barr urges Republicans to dump Trump
AFP/CBS screenshot

According to a report in the Wall Street Journal, former Attorney General Bill Barr spends a great deal of time in his new book trashing Donald Trump and urging the Republican Party to look elsewhere for a new leader.

Along the way, Barr suggested that there is something wrong with the former president that should preclude him from ever holding office again.

In Barr's forthcoming book, “One Damn Thing After Another,” he describes his battles with the former president and dismissed all of Trump's claims of election fraud, writing, "The election was not ‘stolen.' Trump lost it.”

According to the Journal, Barr claims Trump "Lost his grip" after the 2020 election results showed he had been defeated, with the former AG charging, "The absurd lengths to which he took his ‘stolen election’ claim led to the rioting on Capitol Hill.”

Barr added the former president “shown he has neither the temperament nor persuasive powers to provide the kind of positive leadership that is needed,”

The former attorney general added that Trump might have pulled off a 2020 win if he had “just exercised a modicum of self-restraint, moderating even a little of his pettiness.”

As for what Republicans should do going forward, Barr suggested they put Trump in their rearview mirror, writing the GOP has "an impressive array of younger candidates” who share Mr. Trump’s agenda but not his “erratic personal behavior," the Journal reported.

2020 Election SmartNews