'Weak, ineffective and totally scared!' Trump complains that Bill Barr wasn't willing to get impeached for him

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at former Attorney General Bill Barr on Friday in a statement emailed to reporters.

Trump appears frustrated that Barr told NBC News anchor Lester Hold that the former president's delusions of voter fraud were "bullsh*t."

“Former Attorney General Bill Barr wouldn’t know voter fraud if it was staring him in the face—and it was," Trump claimed, even though his conspiracy theory was long ago debunked.

"The fact is, he was weak, ineffective, and totally scared of being impeached, which the Democrats were constantly threatening to do. They 'broke' him," Trump argued. "He should have acted much faster on the Mueller Report, instead of allowing the fake Russia, Russia, Russia, Hoax to linger for so long, but it was the Election Fraud and Irregularities that he refused to act on because he wanted to save his own hide—and he did. He never got impeached, contempt charges never went forward, and the Democrats were very happy with him—but I wasn’t."

IN OTHER NEWS: 'A sign of desperation': Russia expert thinks Putin's military is in much worse shape than you think

After pushing his "big lie" of election fraud that incited the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Trump complained about the select committee accusing him of potentially breaking the law in his efforts to overturn the election results.

"The Unselect Committee of Political Hacks continues to spin its wheels in trying to fabricate a narrative that doesn’t exist. The only thing they refuse to look into is the massive Election Fraud that took place in the 2020 Presidential Election," Trump said, even though massive fraud did not occur.







