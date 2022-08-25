Former ethics czar blows up on Bill Barr for ‘distorting’ the case against Trump in the Russia probe
Former White House Ethics Czar and impeachment lawyer Norm Eisen criticized former Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday after the Justice Department released the memo regarding whether or not Donald Trump should be charged for violating the law in the Russia investigation.

"Barr made up his mind in advance that he was going to give his patron, Donald Trump, a pass on these obstruction charges," Eisen explained. "There was powerful evidence here! On the fact! The memo soft pedals Donald Trump's dangling pardons, it says, 'Oh, he had some disagreements with witnesses.' No, Poppy! He was dangling pardons! He was engaging in conduct that any other — he was intimidating witnesses! Conduct that would have led to any other American who didn't work in the White House being prosecuted, on the law!"

Eisen said that he has written many times about the false claims that there was no case to be had regarding Trump's obstructions of justice.

"That's ridiculous!" Eisen exclaimed. "And then when they talk about the specific cases, Poppy, they distort them. Like the case that they focus on, that's on all fours with what Donald Trump did. There was an investigation he wanted to interfere with it. It is all wrong."

"First of all, there was underlying conduct that may have amounted to a crime," he continued. "Mueller didn't decide to charge it regarding Russia. But more fundamentally, if you look at those cases ... this memo also focuses on, Jim — in that case, the underlying conduct was stuff that would have been legal, except it was done with corrupt intent. I mean, come on!"

"The former president asked the White House counsel, Don McGann, to write a false memo lying about the investigation! Anyone else would be prosecuted for this. [But] Bill Barr wrote a memo to the White House before he was hired saying there were no crimes here. The fix was in. Don't listen to me. Two federal judges, one appointed by a Democrat, one by a Republican, have said that Barr's conduct was dishonest and it was."

