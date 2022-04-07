Bill Barr maimed by his 'addled Fox News brain mush': ex-FBI counterespionage chief
Screengrab.

The mental acuity of former Attorney General Bill Barr was called into question on Thursday following an appearance on Fox Business.

Barr argued that the media not reporting on Hunter Biden's laptop could be worse than Russia's interference in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump defeat Hillary Clinton.

Peter Strzok, the former chief of the counterespionage section at the FBI, suggested Barr's comments bring into question is reading comprehension skills.

"Tell me again how carefully Barr reviewed the Mueller Report," Strzok said.

"The fact that Barr's summary of Russia's attack on the 2016 elections was simply a 'hack and dump' tells you everything you need to know about the addled FoxNews brain mush the man carried around in his head while AG," he wrote.

