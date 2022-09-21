Bill Barr: NY AG's suit will 'backfire' and make people sympathetic to Trump

Speaking on Fox News this Wednesday, former Attorney General Bill Barr reacted to the breaking news New York Attorney General Leticia James filing a lawsuit against Donald Trump, his three adult children, and his business empire, alleging that Trump violated the law in a scheme to enrich himself.

James is seeking to permanently bar the Trump family from conducting business in New York and is seeking $250 million in penalties.

According to Barr, he's not entirely sure James even has a good case, particularly against Trump's children.

"What ultimately persuades me that this is a political hit job is, [James] grossly overreaches when she drags the children into this," Barr said. "Yes, they had roles in the business, but this was [Trump's] personal financial statement, it was prepared by [Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg], accounting firms were involved in it -- the children aren't going to known the details of that, nor are they expected in the real world to do their own due diligence and have it reviewed independently."

Barr went on to say that James' suit will likely end up backfiring "because I think it will make people sympathetic for Trump -- that this is another example of people piling on because of Trump derangement syndrome."

