Bill Barr: I'm 'pretty tired' of Republicans whipping up outrage at FBI over Mar-a-Lago search
William Barr. (Shutterstock.com)

Former Attorney General Bill Barr told podcaster Bari Weiss this week that he's grown very wary of Republicans and Trump allies who are whipping up outrage over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago.

As Fox News reports, Weiss grilled Barr about whether conservatives should have any faith in the FBI in the wake of its search of former President Donald Trump's residence to retrieve top-secret classified documents.

Barr replied that he was critical of some FBI agents' actions taken in investigating the Trump campaign's multiple contacts with Russian operative during the 2016 campaign, but he said Trump-appointed FBI Director Christopher Wray was not some reckless partisan hellbent on bringing down the man who gave him his job.

Weiss pressed Barr further, however, which was when he said he was growing fed up with Republicans' attacks on federal law enforcement officials.

"You know, something I'm pretty tired of... from the Right is the constant pandering to outrage and people's frustrations," Barr said. "And picking and picking and picking at that sore without trying to channel those feelings in a constructive direction. In my opinion, Ronald Reagan was a great populist not because he followed, you know, the frustrated instincts and the outrage of the people that many people who supported him but because he channeled it and was constructive about it."

He then said that conservatives needed to win elections more convincingly and he said "that is not done by throwing fuel on the fire of outrage on one side of the equation while the other side does the same thing on their side."

