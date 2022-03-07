NBC's special with disgraced former Attorney General Bill Barr reveals some of the inside incidents with former President Donald Trump.

Barr's new tell-all book is coming out this week amid criticisms that he is attempting to use the volume to rehabilitate himself. NBC Newsman Lester Holt has been accused of assisting Barr in that effort.

At the top of the interview, Barr describes the moment Trump called him down to the private dining room to argue over his Associated Press interview in which Barr said there was no election fraud that would have given Trump the election.

It was reported at the time that Barr gave Trump his resignation because he wanted to spend the holidays with his family, but the real story is that Trump was eager to get rid of Trump.

"You said some of those press conferences were 'rambling, cringe-inducing, and he put himself at the center,'" said Holt quoting the book.

"A lot of people have said he's narcissistic, and from what I observe that's true," said Barr. "I said, 'you wheeled out a clown show in lawyers.'" When asked if he was citing Rudy Giuliani he refused to name names.

After telling Hot he finds the idea of "systemic racism" to be "a copout," he went on to describe that infamous Oval Office shove out of the Justice Department.

"We hadn't seen any evidence of broad fraud that would've affected the — the outcome of the election and I knew that that was not the party line," said Barr. he went on to say that he told Trump all of his claims were "bullsh*t."

"He started asking me about different theories and I had the answers, I would tell him, 'this is wrong because of this,'" said Barr. "And he listened. he was obviously getting very angry about it. And I said, 'Ok, look, I understand you're upset with me and I'm perfectly happy to tender my resignation.' And then, 'BOOM!' He slapped the desk and said, 'accepted! Accepted!' And then 'Boom!' he slapped it again. 'Accepted! Go home. Don't go back to your office. Go home!'"

See the video below: