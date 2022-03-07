Bill Barr says he would vote for Trump again because Democrats are the 'greatest threat'

Former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr indicated that he could vote for Donald Trump again despite resigning from the former president's administration over lies about the 2020 election.

During an interview on NBC's Today Show, host Savannah Guthrie asked the former attorney general if he would vote for a Democrat in order to stop Trump from regaining the presidency.

"Liz Cheney has said he is not fit to serve and should not be near the Oval Office again," Guthrie noted. "Do you agree with that?"

"Well, I certainly have made it clear, I don't think he should be our nominee and I'm going to, you know, support somebody else for the nomination," Barr said.

"If your choice is Donald Trump or whoever is running on the Democratic side, would you vote for him?" the NBC host pressed.

"Because I believe that the greatest threat to the country is the progressive agenda being pushed by the Democratic Party, it's inconceivable to me that I wouldn't vote for the Republican nominee," Barr replied.

Watch the video below from NBC.