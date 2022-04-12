'There's only escalation': Putin foe predicts grim endgame to Ukraine invasion
MSNBC

One of Vladimir Putin's greatest enemies predicted a grim endgame for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Bill Browder, an American investor and one of the world's most prominent Putin critics, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the Russian president had risked everything on the invasion, which made it impossible for him to give up despite his army's losses.

"Everybody always asks me what's the endgame?" Browder said. "The endgame is for Vladimir Putin through whatever means he can to stay in power. He cannot not be at this war."

"There's only escalation, there is only -- there's no compromise, there is no peace treaties, he might do peace treaties as a tactic but he's not going to do it in any real way," Browder added. "So the most likely endgame is that this thing doesn't end, this thing carries on and on and on, and those terrible images and those terrible stories are repeated over and over and over again."


