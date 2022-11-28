GOP senator breaks ranks with Trump over dinner with Kanye West and neo-Nazi Nick Fuentes

A Republican senator broke ranks with former President Donald Trump over his associations with white nationalists and anti-Semites.
Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA), who was among only seven GOP senators who voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, condemned the former president for sitting down to dinner last week at Mar-a-Lago with antisemitic rapper Kanye West and neo-Nazi podcaster Nick Fuentes.
"President Trump hosting racist anti-Semites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites," Cassidy tweeted. "These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican Party."
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie each spoke out against Trump's judgement for hosting the pair at his private resort, but Cassidy appears to be the first currently serving GOP lawmaker to condemn the meeting.
\u201cPresident Trump hosting racist antisemites for dinner encourages other racist antisemites. These attitudes are immoral and should not be entertained. This is not the Republican Party.\u201d— U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D.) 1669656342