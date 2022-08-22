Local news analyst fired day after calling Donald Trump 'orange face'
Political analyst Bill Crane was fired on Monday for calling former president Donald Trump "orange face" during a WSB-TV broadcast on Sunday evening. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Crane had been employed with the Atlanta television station since 2006.

Crane wrote a post on social media noting that he'd crossed a line with management while discussing the Fulton County District Attorney's Office investigation into Trump's attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election in the state of Georgia.

“I offered that it is part of Democratic Party strategy to keep President Trump’s fantasy of a stolen election in play, as well as to keep his orange face looming large as a Bogeyman to increase Democratic voter turnout, even though Donald Trump is NOT on the ballot anywhere in 2022,” wrote Crane. "Perhaps in my verbiage, I certainly could have been a bit more PC. I would like to think part of the reason I have been able to do this for 22 years in a top 10 media market is that I call the hard balls and strikes on either side, and attempt to do so with a bit of humor, sarcasm, the occasional pun and tongue in cheek.”

Crane also noted that he'd called Trump "The Orange Man" several times during broadcasts in the past and apologized to Trump supporters for the offense.

"I’m sure that strong supporters of the former president find that offensive,” wrote Crane. “And I do apologize for that, as the comment last night and other instances were not meant to offend.”

WSB-TV vice president and general manager Ray Carter released an abrupt statement regarding Crane's departure from the news outlet on Monday.

“During Sunday evening’s Channel 2 Action News at 6:00, Bill Crane, a frequent guest as an outside third-party political analyst, uttered remarks about former President Donald Trump that are not aligned with our commitment to fair and unbiased reporting and analysis. As a result, we’re ending our relationship with Mr. Crane, effective immediately.”


