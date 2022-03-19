Bill Maher appears jealous of 'comedian' Volodymyr Zelensky

HBO "Real Time" host Bill Maher seemed jealous of the popularity of Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During his opening monologue, the host joked, "finally, we have a president that everybody loves and his approval ratings are sky-high. It's the president of Ukraine, but still, it's something."

"Boy, not bigger star than Zelensky," Maher said. "And he's a comedian, he's a comedian, he's one of us and he's the biggest motherf*cker in the world."

"You know who loves him? Women are going nuts for Zelensky, you see that?" Maher asked. "He's like the sexiest man alive now."

The host went on to describe the Ukrainian leader's name being used as a sex act.