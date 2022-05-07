Student loan forgiveness is a 'loser issue' for Democrats: Bill Maher rants about higher education

The host of "Real Time" with Bill Maher on HBO declared student loan forgiveness a "loser issue" for Democrats in the 2022 midterms.
Maher discussed the topic with Democratic Party strategist Paul Begala.
The comedian complained about people going to grad school, saying "a lot of that is just bullsh*tting around, you don't know what to do and you can keep going to school for free."
"So, it just looks like a loser issue for the party that is trying to win back the working class," Maher said.
"We who didn't go to college and didn't benefit from that are going to subsidize you? To get your degree in gender studies? And sports marketing and all the other bullsh*t that they take in college. I think it's a loser issue for Biden," Maher continued. "What do you think?"
Begala replied that Democrats had secret labs in Berkeley and Brooklyn "where we come up with ideas to completely piss off the working class and it's working wonderfully."
Later in the segment Maher expanded his attack on higher education, saying "most" of it was BS.
"It's not necessary," the HBO host declared.
Bill Maher isn't just against student loan forgiveness, he's against college itself, saying "most" of it is BS.\n#RealTimepic.twitter.com/xOYqs9WPeA— Bob Brigham (@Bob Brigham) 1651892837