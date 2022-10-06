'Every two weeks there's another scandal!' Bill O'Reilly fumes about Herschel Walker's chaos-filled campaign

Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly appeared visibly frustrated this week after Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker's campaign was beset by multiple scandals.

O'Reilly started off by noting that the scandals surrounding Walker and his multiple secret children have been steadily dripping in for months now, so the latest bombshell claims about him allegedly paying for an abortion and threatening to kill his family aren't as shocking as they otherwise might be.

"Every two weeks there's another scandal about Herschel Walker," he railed. "And the latest one is that he had a girlfriend and he paid for an abortion."

O'Reilly went on to give Walker some practical advice: Either hold in news conference in which you announce a defamation suit against The Daily Beast, or lose the race to Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA).

"And you have to do that now!" O'Reilly implored him. "So that the people in Georgia going, 'What the deuce is this, every two weeks we've got another child fathered by Mr. Walker, or this, or whatever!' But if this is not true, your lawyers have to mobilize now!"

