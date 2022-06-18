Bill Maher mocks Hershel Walker expanding list of children in Father's Day roast

The host of "Real Time" on HBO roast Georgia candidate Hershel Walker during his opening monologue on Friday.

The former football player is challenging Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) as a Republican.

"You know who is excited about Father's Day?" Maher asked.

"Hershel Walker. You following him in Georgia? He's the candidate, he's the Republican candidate down in Georgia for the Senate, and they keep finding out that he has more and more secret children," he said.

"At least we know who is using all the baby formula," he continued.

"He's one of the those, strong right, he's strongly anti-abortion. He believes life begins when your date falls asleep and you grab your clothes and walk out," Maher said.

Maher also discussed allegations GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado worked as a paid escort.



