Bill O’Reilly 'knows' the truth about Tucker Carlson — and that everything that’s been reported is a lie
Photo: Screen capture

One of Fox's former hosts who fell from grace, Bill O'Reilly, said that he knows the truth about what happened at the network, despite no longer working there or being on the inside with the network.

At least one report claimed that the decision was made between Lachlan Murdoch and Suzanne Scott on Friday evening after the tough legal week that the company had.

Speaking to News Nation's Chris Cuomo, O'Reilly said it was untrue. He claimed that it wasn't Friday, it was Sunday, and it is due to the preponderance of lawsuits, all of which have Carlson as part of it.

Reports claim that the Abby Grossberg lawsuit revealed a lot of bigotry and sexual harassment from Carlson's show. O'Reilly said that it is certainly a factor, but not the whole truth.

Dominion Voting System's settlement meant a $787.5 million agreement from Fox, but there's another equally expensive, if not more expensive, lawsuit that Fox is facing with Smartmatic.

On Sunday, "60 Minutes" interviewed Ray Epps, an insurrectionist who was a member of the Oath Keeper's militia, watched Fox and loved Donald Trump. Epps specifically mentioned Tucker Carlson for labeling him as an FBI plant, which led to a slew of attacks on him and his family. Epps said had to move his home for safety.

Epps says everything Tucker Carlson claimed about him is a lie, and Epps' people asked for a public apology. But an apology never came. Epps didn't say it, but O'Reilly thinks that he and his family are aiming at another suit against Fox for Carlson's defamation that destroyed Epps' life.

That was the nail in the coffin, O'Reilly thinks.

