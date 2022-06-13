January 6 committee members Reps. Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), Bennie Thompson (D-MS), Liz Cheney (R-WY), Jamie Raskin (D-MD) (Photo: Screen capture
According to a report from CNN, former Donald Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien will not lead off the second House Select Committee hearing on the Jan 6th insurrection on Monday morning.
CNN reported noted that Stepien begged off due to a "family emergency."
It was further reported that his attorney would appear and read a prepared statement and the committee was attempting to make an "accommodation" to get him to appear at a later hearing.
\u201cAccording to select committee, his lawyer will appear and make a statement instead.\u201d— Kyle Cheney (@Kyle Cheney) 1655124439