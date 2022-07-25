Watch: Brooklyn bishop robbed at gunpoint while livestreaming church service

While he was in the middle of livestreaming a sermon in front of over a hundred congregants this Sunday, a Brooklyn bishop was robbed at gunpoint by a group of men, CBS News reports.

Bishop Lamor Whitehead said he saw the armed men kick open the door while in the pulpit on Sunday.

"I said, 'Alright, alright, alright,' pretty much stating that I'm not going to do anything because I know you're coming for me. You're coming straight to me. I don't want my parishioners hurt. I've got women and children there," said Whitehead, who heads Leaders of Tomorrow International Ministries.

"As I got down, one went to my wife and took all her jewelry and had the gun in front of my 8-month-old baby's face. Took off my bishop's ring, my wedding band and took off my bishop's chain, and then I had chains underneath my robe and he started tapping my neck to see if anything else. So that means they knew. They watched and they knew that I have other jewelry," he said.

Whitehead said the thieves also had guns drawn at a deacon who was standing by the door.

"My church is traumatized. The women and children are still crying. Babies are still crying," said Whitehead.

Whitehead believes he was targeted because he helped turn in the suspect wanted in the fatal subway shooting of 48-year-old Daniel Enriquez in May.

"I turned him in, but the media called me 'the bling, bling bishop.' They had my Rolls-Royce caw all over everywhere, and I feel that that played a part in this," said Whitehead. "I think all pastors should be able to get permits for pistols."

