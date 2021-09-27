Black Google employee says security stopped him because they believed he didn't work there

A Black Google employee at the company's office in Mountain View, California, is claiming that he was stopped by security at his job after someone allegedly questioned if he was an employee, Business Insider reports.

"Riding my bike around Google's campus and somebody called security on me because they didn't believe I was an employee," Angel Onuoha said in the viral tweet posted on September 20. "Had to get escorted by two security guards to verify my ID badge."

Two days later, Onuoha tweeted that security "ended up taking my ID badge away from me later that day and I was told to call security if I had a problem with it."

"And that was after holding me up for 30 minutes causing me to miss my bus ride home," he added.

Speaking to Business Insider, a Google spokesperson said the company is taking Onuoha's claims "very seriously" and has contacted him about the incident.

"We learned that the employee was having issues with his badge due to an administrative error and contacted the reception team for help," the spokesperson said. "After they were unable to resolve the issue, the security team was called to look into and help resolve the issue."

"More broadly, one step we've taken recently to decrease badging incidents is to make clear that employees should leave investigating these kinds of access concerns to our security team," the statement continued. "Our goal is to ensure that every employee experiences Google as an inclusive workplace and that we create a stronger sense of belonging for all employees."

