Black man 'respectfully' confronts store employee who allegedly used N-word against his son

A video first uploaded to Instagram shows a confrontation that reportedly took place in a department store in Dallas, Texas, where a Black man accused a store employee of using a racial slur towards him and his family. In the video, the man addresses the employee in a calm, almost empathetic manner.

"You shouldn't do that -- you're too old," the man can be heard telling the employee in the video.

"I would never disrespect any human being," the man continues. "That, what you did -- you don't know the impact of what you've done to my son."

While the audio is sometimes hard to hear, the employee seems to say that he didn't realize the family heard him when he used the slur, to which the man replies that it "doesn't matter" whether he noticed or not. "You shouldn't be speaking that way, period."

A person claiming to be the man's cousin uploaded the video to Instagram, saying that he incident took place in Dillard's in the North Park Center mall.

"The Black Man (my cousin) in this video (Who spoke so eloquently and respectful) wanted to try on an item. He asked Homer (white @dillards associate) where’s the fitting room? Homer pointed the man in the direction and as Homer walked away he said, 'Fvcking N***ers'. The man’s 10 year old boy and an adult accompanying the child heard him say it as he walked past. The parents were told and the man went to find a manager to address HOMER but was told (by another associate) that a manager wouldn’t be available until Tuesday. So, the man went to address Homer (as you can see in the video) and Homer admitted it but he said, he said it “BECAUSE HE HIT HIS KNEE & HE DIDNT KNOW HE WAS STANDING THERE”. Now when those nasty words fell from his #HATEFUL lips, he was walking past clothing racks with shirts on them (not where he was standing during the recording). Now if a @poloralphlauren shirt hanging from a rack, hit your leg 🙄 what does that have to do with calling A BLACK MAN a 'FVCKING N****er'? So not only are we 'FN’s', we’re 'DUMB ONES' too."

