Black mother wants answers after 12-year-old son was handcuffed by Florida police 'for riding his own bicycle'

A Florida mother wants to know why her son was handcuffed and put in the back of a police car last month.

Jamir Bradford, who is 12-years-old and Black, was accused of a stealing a bike and questioned by police, who put him in handcuffs. “He was arrested, handcuffed and charged with robbery and battery for riding his own bicycle,” Bradford's mother Melani Brown said according to WESH 2. “He said ‘Mommy, when I seen the officer with his hand on his gun, I wanted to run.’ I said, ‘For what? You did nothing wrong.”

After police determined that Bradford was riding his own bike, he was released.

According to WESH 2, no charges have been filed against the boy.

The incident was caught on video by a bystander, who can be heard saying, "He's scared! He's scared, he's scared. That little boy's scared."

The police department says the incident is under administrative review.

Watch WESH 2's report on the story below: