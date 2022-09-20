McConnell’s PAC yanks $9.6 million in TV ads from Arizona Senate race: report
Blake Masters / Gage Skidmore.

GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell's leadership PAC is canceling ads it has reserved in Arizona where Republican venture capitalist Blake Masters is challenging incumbent and former astronaut Mark Kelly.

Axios reported Tuesday the McConnell-aligned Senate Leadership Fund is canceled $9.6 million in Arizona.

"The cancellations mean that the GOP's leading super PAC won't be spending any money in Arizona, one of the most closely watched Senate races in the country. Its allied non-profit arm spent several millions in the state on issue ads over the summer," Axios reported.

McConnell and the National Republican Senatorial Committee reportedly tried to recruit term-limited GOP Gov. Doug Ducey, but Trump labeled him a RINO and said, "he will never have my endorsement or the support of MAGA Nation!"

McConnell also failed at recruiting Govs. Chris Sununu (R-NH) and Larry Hogan (R-MD).

"Despite Arizona's battleground status, many Republican officials have been wary about Masters' prospects against Sen. Mark Kelly," Axios reported. "Masters is trailing Kelly in public polling, and Republican internal surveys have his unfavorability ratings unusually high for a first-time candidate. Most of the outside funding for Masters' campaign will now be coming from ideologically aligned groups, not those directly invested in a Republican Senate majority."

The McConnell-linked PAC is re-allocating the money to Georgia, New Hampshire and Nevada.

Read the full report.

