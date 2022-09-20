Dog the Bounty Hunter compares Biden to Hitler and says president could commit suicide during wild speech

Dog the Bounty Hunter is back, and he made his feelings about Joe Biden clear with a rant during a recent speech, in which he claimed that the president might commit suicide and compared him to Adolf Hitler.

Right Wing Watch first reported on the speech, which occurred this past weekend during the Opening the Heavens Conference in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The conference, which claims to celebrate "the promises of God," featured Dog the Bounty Hunter, real name Duane Chapman, as one of its guest speakers.

Chapman started his speech off by saying that he believed that the GOP would see a massive victory in the midterms, even though a recent poll from FiveThirtyEight said that voters favored Democrats over Republicans in Congress, 45 percent to 43 percent.

"Wait until November, when the Republican Party wipes [the Democrats] out," Chapman said. "Wait until November, I don't care how many ballot boxes there are, I don't care how they try to cheat, wait until you see what happens!"

He then said that Biden may commit suicide after the midterms, similar to the way that Hitler took his own life at the end of World War II.

"I told you this morning little Hitler, and if you'll remember Hitler committed suicide. You know why? Because he was caught," Chapman said. "You know what's going to happen? They're going to catch these cheaters, and I'm not saying with my mouth or my tongue that [Biden] is going to commit suicide, but you never know."

Chapman followed this up with a smile, seemingly happy at the thought of the president losing his life.

This is not the first time, even at this conference, that Chapman has likened Biden to Hitler.

Earlier in the event, during a prior speech, he once again claimed that the 2020 election was stolen by the Democrats, something that the Justice Department (and many other government agencies) has irrefutably said did not happen.

Chapman said that he had asked God, "why have you led us in this way? Why did you let that freak steal the election?" He then claimed that "the reason this bad thing was to show God's manifestation."

"There's nothing we could have done about it, not at all, yeah he stole it, because now little Hitler, we are going to show you God's manifestation!"

Watch video below or at this link.

