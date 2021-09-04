Leader of movement behind bleach as a 'miracle' Covid cure charged in death of 5-year-old: report
VIMEO screenshot

According to a report from Business Insider, a man who has led the movement to use bleach as a "miracle cure" for Covid-19 has been charged with the death of a 5-year-old boy.

Argentinian authorities have charged Andreas Kalcker in the death following a seven-month investigation after the child was treated by his parents.

The report states that the child died in August 2020 "in Neuquen, western Argentina, of multiple organ failure consistent with chlorine dioxide poisoning."

Business Insider reports, "The child's parents believed, on the basis of misinformation spread by Kalcker and others, that the substance had the power to ward off COVID-19, legal documents previously reviewed by Insider said."

"An Argentinian judicial source told Insider that Kalcker has been charged with illegal practice of the medical profession and selling fake medicines," the report adds. "The offenses, if found to have resulted in a person's death, carry a maximum of 25 years."

You can read more here.

SmartNews