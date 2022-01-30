A nor'easter blew through New England this weekend, blanketing cities with snow, but a bomb cyclone dramatically increased the wind, making it seem far worse than locals think it is. On the coasts, however, things were bad, with

In videos posted online, Massachusetts residents explained that it isn't all that big of a deal, even while the Weather Channel is on high alert over what they purport is a dangerous storm. The high winds have been bad for power lines and coastal regions but those in Boston appeared confused over the hysteria.

"It's a f*ckin' joke, it's what New England is made of," said @EveryDayMaggie.

"It's gonna snow like this and then it's gonna stop and life goes on," the woman filmed a man saying as he shoveled the snow on the sidewalk.

"This is f*ckin' blizzard? Doesn't look like a blizzard to me. Looks like a f*ckin snowstorm in New England. Wake up, Weather Channel," Maggie said.

Weather channel reporters were on the ground Saturday afternoon sounding the alarm about large snowdrifts that they said would be difficult to remove.

The problem, however, is that snow trucks are quickly and easily plowing through the streets, as plow-truck driver Andy Barr explained.

"It's real easy," he told WBZ News. "It's like bread and butter. Ya know? It's like a Thomas' English muffin with some jam. It spreads nice and gets all the nooks and crannies. It's powder. It's easy."

Another plow driver explained that everything will likely be fine by Saturday evening.

One pub was getting ready to open for Saturday night.

WCVB interviewed two men on the street in ski gear about Tom Brady. With the winds howling and the street sign shaking behind them, the men were shocked by the news, but were on the hunt for an open Dunkin' Donuts.

Other Boston residents used the storm as an opportunity to pull out skies, snowboards and sleds and enjoy the afternoon.





Those not from the area, however, had a rough time with the weather.





Areas outside of Boston appeared to be far worse, particularly those on an outer coast where ocean waters were being shoved into homes and freezing quickly.







