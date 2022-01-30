A nor'easter blew through New England this weekend, blanketing cities with snow, but a bomb cyclone dramatically increased the wind, making it seem far worse than locals think it is. On the coasts, however, things were bad, with
In videos posted online, Massachusetts residents explained that it isn't all that big of a deal, even while the Weather Channel is on high alert over what they purport is a dangerous storm. The high winds have been bad for power lines and coastal regions but those in Boston appeared confused over the hysteria.
"It's a f*ckin' joke, it's what New England is made of," said @EveryDayMaggie.
"It's gonna snow like this and then it's gonna stop and life goes on," the woman filmed a man saying as he shoveled the snow on the sidewalk.
"This is f*ckin' blizzard? Doesn't look like a blizzard to me. Looks like a f*ckin snowstorm in New England. Wake up, Weather Channel," Maggie said.
Weather channel reporters were on the ground Saturday afternoon sounding the alarm about large snowdrifts that they said would be difficult to remove.
"If we're gonna get thundersnow out of this... It's gonna happen here within the next few hours."\n\n@JimCantore is LIVE in Boston walking the streets showing us the snow and strong winds from Winter Storm #Kenan:pic.twitter.com/ldAniSTNFb— The Weather Channel (@The Weather Channel) 1643474535
The problem, however, is that snow trucks are quickly and easily plowing through the streets, as plow-truck driver Andy Barr explained.
"It's real easy," he told WBZ News. "It's like bread and butter. Ya know? It's like a Thomas' English muffin with some jam. It spreads nice and gets all the nooks and crannies. It's powder. It's easy."
Another plow driver explained that everything will likely be fine by Saturday evening.
Boston summed up in one, beautiful interviewpic.twitter.com/E6oUOXT3wt— Kassie Epstein \ud83c\udfdf (@Kassie Epstein \ud83c\udfdf) 1643471086
Good morning, Boston! I took a snowy 6AM drive with Mike Brohel from @BostonPWD today to check in on our storm prep. Come along with us:pic.twitter.com/iTCvt1tQdV— Mayor Michelle Wu \u5433\u5f2d (@Mayor Michelle Wu \u5433\u5f2d) 1643466823
One pub was getting ready to open for Saturday night.
Come spend some money in Boston\u2014The Sevens Ale House on Charles Street is getting ready to open despite the storm! @NBC10Boston @NECN #blizzard2022pic.twitter.com/mop8YH27AJ— Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston (@Michael Rosenfield NBC10 Boston) 1643473200
WCVB interviewed two men on the street in ski gear about Tom Brady. With the winds howling and the street sign shaking behind them, the men were shocked by the news, but were on the hunt for an open Dunkin' Donuts.
This is the most Boston interview to ever appear on local TVpic.twitter.com/xgBCPL7t2d— Katie McInerney (@Katie McInerney) 1643491535
Other Boston residents used the storm as an opportunity to pull out skies, snowboards and sleds and enjoy the afternoon.
South End, Boston @OnlyInBOSpic.twitter.com/HfwdPBjZY5— Troy Vagianelis (@Troy Vagianelis) 1643489310
People sliding down Beacon Hill during the winter storm! Gotta love it. #blizzard2022 #Snow #Bostonpic.twitter.com/SdIKz6SOFn— Maximo Aguilar Lawlor (@Maximo Aguilar Lawlor) 1643488424
Happy snow day from Boston! \n#bostonblizzardpic.twitter.com/apkySuT4uR— Kaytee Flick (@Kaytee Flick) 1643494337
In the Boston Common, people have been skiing, snowboarding and sledding down the \u201cslopes.\u201d Any reason to break out the gear, I suppose! #Blizzard #blizzard2022 #boston #snowpic.twitter.com/MiiimSrMw7— Maximo Aguilar Lawlor (@Maximo Aguilar Lawlor) 1643498549
Normal person: does not leave during blizzard warning\n\nBoston person: leaves during blizzard warning to get dunks\n\nMe and my friends: leaves during blizzard warning to explore pre-revolutionary cemeterypic.twitter.com/4N0iBMJ2yz— James Meickle (@James Meickle) 1643481833
Looks like Boston is, in fact, Loon Mountain. pic.twitter.com/ukhxJ8v2qu— Jonathan Berk (@Jonathan Berk) 1643494038
Third cross country skier to pass by us in the last hour in Boston\u2019s South End! #Boston25pic.twitter.com/24cC3YX52C— Drew Karedes (@Drew Karedes) 1643480492
Cruising through the blizzard in Boston! pic.twitter.com/9j7E8NWup3— Jonathan Berk (@Jonathan Berk) 1643464079
Those not from the area, however, had a rough time with the weather.
Boston's snow broke me, the fragile Brit I am. #bostonblizzard #BombCyclone #blizzard2022pic.twitter.com/y9BNtSfwXo— MEG (@MEG) 1643495161
Areas outside of Boston appeared to be far worse, particularly those on an outer coast where ocean waters were being shoved into homes and freezing quickly.
Nor\u2019Easter is getting intense. #noreaster #snowstorm #Blizzard #MAwx #scituatepic.twitter.com/wlr01bNzeS— WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@WxChasing- Brandon Clement) 1643463747
My favorite video from earlier. The blizzard raging from a Harborwalk pier in East Boston. for @GBHNews.pic.twitter.com/hW1stTUpnF— Sarah Betancourt (@Sarah Betancourt) 1643499442
BLIZZARD conditions on the dunes at tip of Cape Cod near Provincetown MA!!! @accuweather #blizzard #bombcyclonepic.twitter.com/04CLGTWKd3— Reed Timmer (@Reed Timmer) 1643460136
Town Neck Beach in Sandwich. These winds are relentless! It\u2019s been blowing hard for hours as it intensifies. Incredible to watch. #Boston25pic.twitter.com/4xKTmwlAHd— John Monahan (@John Monahan) 1643480754
WATCH: Heavy wind and snow are already picking up in #Plymouth this morning. : @JulianneLimaTV \n\nWatch #Boston25 all morning to find out about the latest conditions on this powerful nor'easter traveling across 10 states.\n\nSTORY: http://bit.ly/3Gb0ifB\u00a0pic.twitter.com/4K6P2rCL3J— Boston 25 News (@Boston 25 News) 1643459437
Destructive winds gusting to nearly 100 mph at Truro Beach MA with wild scenes of sand, snow, spray caked on everything. House here is threatened by coastal erosion @accuweather #blizzard #bombcyclonepic.twitter.com/yxFO73X9u5— Reed Timmer (@Reed Timmer) 1643476828