Blockbuster Jan. 6 hearings expected to include video of the Trumps' behind-closed-door testimony: CNN

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol is finalizing a witness list before June public hearings that are coming into focus, according to a new report by CNN.

The hearings are likely to include video clips of recorded testimony.

"While the setup of the hearings is still a work in progress and evolving, sources note, the presentations will likely feature video clips from January 6, as well as some of the nearly 1,000 interviews the committee has conducted behind closed doors. That could help the committee share more testimony, as well as deal with potentially recalcitrant witnesses," CNN reported. "Among the witnesses whose testimony was videotaped were members of Trump's family, including recent interviews with Donald Trump Jr., Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner."

CNN talked to multiple people who expect to be called as witnesses, although none of them have said the select committee has officially notified them about public testimony.

"At least one fact witness who has been deposed by the committee behind closed doors already told the panel they will refuse to testify publicly if asked, according to a source familiar with the matter," CNN reported.

CNN's sources expect former Justice Department officials Jeff Rosen and Richard Donoghue will be called as witnesses, as well as Mike Pence's former chief of staff, Marc Short, and former general counsel, Greg Jacob.

"Each of the committee's nine members has been assigned to lead presentations of different topic areas, similar to how impeachment managers led certain portions of the two impeachment proceedings against Trump. One source close to the committee told CNN that the panel has drawn on experiences from Trump's two impeachment proceedings. Those hearings have served as a model of both what to do and not to do," CNN reported. "The main goal of the committee in holding the hearings is to show that even though Trump was told repeatedly there was no election fraud, he continued to push forward with his campaign to overturn the election."

