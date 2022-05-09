Jan. 6 committee is trying to keep key Mark Meadows documents secret — and the media is fighting to see why
A judge's gavel (Shutterstock)

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol filed some legal cases under seal, leading media outlets to sue for the information to be public.

CNN reported Monday that 18 news outlets joined the lawsuit asking a court to allow secret court filings in Mark Meadows lawsuit to be public.

Meadows sued Congress, and more specifically the Jan. 6 committee, for subpoenaing him to answer questions about the lead-up to the attack and the efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Many documents were revealed in a late-night filing over two weeks ago. Twice so far, however, the Meadows’ lawsuit has been filed under a court seal, with no real understanding of why.

IN OTHER NEWS: Alex Jones explodes at caller over 'damn' QAnon: 'I have to put up with the Q people all over the place!'

“The January 6 assault on the Capitol was a public event. The House Select Committee is making an effort to establish a public reckoning of that event. This Court should likewise conduct its work on this historic matter in full public view,” lawyers for the media outlets said in the filing to the Washington, D.C. court. “The Select Committee has told the American public that transparency will be key to its work. The Press Coalition advances precisely that same public interest in transparency and accountability.”

Members of the House committee said that they intend to begin holding public hearings in June.

See the full report here.

SmartNews