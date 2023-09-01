Donald Trump
Donald Trump lashed out at New York attorney general Letitia James in an all-caps rant after she asked a judge to rule immediately on her fraud allegations.

The former president testified at length in April as part of the $250 million fraud lawsuit brought by James against the Trump Organization, and he expressed outrage that the attorney general doubted his wealth as a central pillar of her civil case against him.

"In the NYS A.G. Letitia James case, I was targeted, given no jury, no extensions, no commercial division, no constitutional rights, no anything!" Trump posted on Truth Social in all capital letters, which have been lightly edited for ease of reading. "The Democrat judge hates Trump with a passion."

James asked state Supreme Court judge Arthur Engoron to issue an immediate verdict endorsing the suit's allegations that Trump and his family business defrauded banks and business associates by lying about his wealth and the value of his assets to gain a benefit for loans and tax obligations.

"The thing I have is a great case based on phenomenal numbers that show a net worth billions of dollars more than she viciously & falsely claimed, very little debt, big cash, a powerful disclaimer clause, paid off loans, no defaults, 'happy' banks, great assets," Trump said. "I was defamed by NYS -- election interference!"

