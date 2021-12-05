Former Kansas Senator Bob Dole dies at age 98: MSNBC
Former Sen. Bob Dole

Former Kansas Senator and Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole has passed away at age 98, reports MSNBC.

The World War II veteran has been in failing health due to cancer.

According to MSNBC, Dole died in his sleep.

"In February, Dole revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer and said he was starting treatment. A former Senate majority leader and the 1996 Republican nominee for president, the native of Russell, Kansas, championed everything from reforming the federal food stamp program to bringing awareness to disabilities," the report states.

"He was one of the oldest first-time presidential nominees at age 73, but even after retiring from politics after losing the race to President Bill Clinton, Dole didn't shy away from the limelight," the report continued." He took on a new career starring in television commercials for Viagra, Visa and other brands. He also kept his commitment to fellow war veterans, spending Saturdays well into his 90s greeting veterans who flew to Washington, D.C., courtesy of the Honor Flight Network, a nonprofit that arranges such flights for veterans."

You can read more about his life here.

