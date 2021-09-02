Conservative broadcaster who questioned vaccines and mocked AIDS deaths now sick with COVID-19

An anti-vaccine conservative commentator who once mocked AIDS patients has gotten infected by the coronavirus.

Denver Bible Church pastor and former TV host Bob Enyart, who now has a podcast, has tested positive for COVID-19 along with his wife nearly a year after challenging masks mandates and other public health measures covering worship services, reported Westword.

"Caring for his wife Cheryl, Bob then caught the COVID from her. So with the family now struggling to recover," read a statement on Enyart's iHeart Media podcasting address, which has since been deleted but remains online at player.fm.

"Oh, yes, and PLEASE, PLEASE, PLEASE, don't send COVID treatment suggestions," the statement adds. "Bob has receive about a hundred suggestions already; they often conflict with one another, and being exhausted, Bob has asked his staff to just block the email of anyone sending along a COVID treatment suggestion. So, Bob loves you too much. He doesn't want to lose email friends. So please honor his wish. Even if it meant he and Cheryl would die, they just don't want any more COVID treatment recommendations. Selah. Thanks everyone! :)"



Enyart and his wife refused to take one of the approved vaccines, mistakenly believing researchers "tested these three products on the cells of aborted babies," and questioned whether COVID-19 posed a real threat or was instead exaggerated to make Donald Trump look bad or usher in the anti-Christ.

"After about a year and a half, the COVID finally found its way to the Enyart family," said son Dominic Enyart. "It's just a minor case."

Enyart, who appeared multiple times on ABC's Politically Incorrect and bought $25,000 in O.J. Simpson memorabilia to burn, used to gleefully read obituaries of people who died from AIDS while playing "Another One Bites the Dust," by Queen, on his now-defunct TV program Bob Enyart Live.