GOP's Bob Good willing to wait 'a few days or a few weeks' to find a new Speaker of the House

One of Rep. Kevin McCarthy's chief opponents suggested waiting days or even weeks to elect a new House speaker.

Rep. Bob Good (R-VA) told reporters that the "never-McCarthy" faction of Republican lawmakers would never budge after the Republican leader failed to gain the necessary 218 votes to be elected speaker of the House, and he said the only option at this point for the California Republican was too withdraw.

“The 20 of us are not caving," Good said. "He's going to continue to get less votes. We are prepared to go as long as it takes. It's worth it.”

McCarthy's opponents are willing to drag out the process until they got the result they wanted, Good said.

"Time is on our side," Good said. "You know, it's worth taking a few days or a few weeks to get the best possible speaker the country."

