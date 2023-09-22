Bob Menendez: I was indicted because I am 'a first-generation Latino American from humble beginnings'

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who was indicted on Friday on bribery charges, hit back at prosecutors and claimed that shadowy forces want him jailed because he's "a first-generation Latino American from humble beginnings."

In a defiant statement released after the indictment, Menendez claimed that "forces behind the scenes have repeatedly attempt to silence my voice and dig my political grave."

He went on to accuse the prosecutors who indicted him of "excesses" in which they "have misrepresented the normal work of a Congressional office."

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?

Menendez then argued that these unnamed "powers" were out to get him because of his ethnic heritage.

"Those behind this campaign simply cannot accept that a first-generation Latino American from humble beginnings could rise to be a U.S. Senator," he said. "Even worse, they see me as an obstacle in the way of their broader political goals."

Attacks on prosecutors and unnamed sinister powers have typically been hallmarks of former President Donald Trump's response to being indicted, as the former president has long declared that the criminal charges against him are part of an "election interference" conspiracy.

Senate rules will force Menendez to step down from his position as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee but so far no Democratic senators have publicly called for his resignation.