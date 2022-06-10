‘What happened tonight was historic’: Bob Woodward says Jan. 6 committee ‘has it cold’

Legendary journalist Robert Woodward said that the case was made against Donald Trump by the House Select Committee Investigating the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Woodward was interviewed by CNN's Anderson Cooper following the select committee's first prime-time hearing.

"Was there anything really new tonight? For minds that are already made up, was there anything new that would convince people to look at this in a new light?" Cooper asked.

"Oh, yes," Woodward replied.

"I think what happened tonight was historic. I think it's a brilliant, truly brilliant presentation by Benny Thompson and by Liz Cheney. Listen to the detail and the — they have it, they have it cold as best I can tell and from my own reporting," he said.

Woodward compared tonight's hearing to a Senate hearing that took place exactly 68 years earlier.

"I also think this committee has done kind of the equivalent of what happened in the famous Army-McCarthy hearing when Joe McCarthy was accused by a lawyer in a very memorable way saying you have -- do you have no shame," Woodward said. "This committee has essentially said, to Donald Trump, do you have no shame?"

Watch below or at this link.