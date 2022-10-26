Bob Woodward: Kim Jong-un letters are funny with his ‘unsophisticated’ wooing of Trump

Legendary political journalist Bob Woodward described almost laughing when Donald Trump shared with him the "love letters" exchanged with North Korea dictator Kim Jong-un.
Woodward released the full audio collection of his interviews with Trump as an audiobook titled, "The Trump Tapes."
On Tuesday, Woodward was interviewed by MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell, who explained that Trump may not have had his Mar-a-Lago documents scandal had he not kept possession of the letters.
Woodward said, "I have them all, I think it adds up to 27 letters."
"They really are kind of the fondness is that teenagers might exchange," he explained. "There is nothing substantive in them."
The legendary Watergate journalist noted he had given the full text of the letters to academics and would send them to him after the show.
Woodward said, "if you read through them, you kind of laugh because Kim is wooing Trump in a very, very unsophisticated way and says, well, if we meet again, it will be out of a fantasy film which, I guess, is the way Kim thought of it and maybe, to a certain extent, Trump did also."
