Bob Woodward: ‘There’s an implication’ that Ginni Thomas discussed election conspiracies with her husband

Bob Woodward believes that Ginni Thomas implied to White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that she had discussed her election conspiracy theories with her husband, Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
The Washington Post reporter and his co-author Robert Costa obtained text messages between Ginni Thomas and Donald Trump's chief of staff discussing ways to overturn the former president's election loss, and "Morning Joe" co-host Willie Geist asked Friday whether he found any indication that that Clarence Thomas shared his wife's views.
"We don't know that, and at the same time the Jan. 6 committee, as demonstrated by these texts, is very aggressive and going after the actual story," Woodward said. "There will be a question: Do they want to subpoena Ginni Thomas, and that is about as delicate, I mean, you can almost hear the air vibrate when you raise that possibility."
READ: 'A huge headache': GOP leaders fear extremist House members will blow up post-midterm plans
Post columnist Eugene Robinson pointed to one text where Ginni Thomas tells Meadows that she had discussed election issues with her "best friend," by which both she and her husband have publicly referred to one another, and he asked Woodward how he interpreted that comment.
"He has publicly called her his best friend, and so there's an implication there," Woodward said.
Co-host Mika Brzezinski agreed.
"It seems like she's intonating towards him," she said, "but we don't know."
03 25 2022 08 28 41 www.youtube.com