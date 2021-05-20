Bodycam videos show the moment Matt Gaetz wingman Joel Greenberg was arrested at his in-laws' house
Joel Greenberg bodycam (Photo: Screen captures)

The arrest and case of former Seminole County former tax collector Joel Greenberg has been the top news since he was apprehended at his mother-in-law's home while attempting to see his wife who had left him. Greenberg wasn't supposed to leave Mary County in Orlando at the time, so he was picked up quickly by police after the terrified mother-in-law hid in her bedroom and called 911.

The DailyMail acquired the bodycam video that showed Greenberg acting as if he had nothing to lose since he'd been charged with 33 counts. When arrested, Greenberg was quick to implicate Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), claiming that it was he who trafficked the minor.

"I went upstairs and said, 'hey sweetheart.'...she turns over and it's not her! I'm like, 'where's my wife?!'" he told police on the bodycam video.

His wife, Abby, can be heard telling police that she's afraid of Greenberg and only stayed with him because his parents bought them a house.

"I just haven't moved in because I am really afraid...you know what happens when a person has nothing to lose?" she told police.

Of the charges that have been dropped are four counts of domestic violence charges, one sex trafficking charge, nine fraud charges, bribing a public official, and a range of lesser identity theft and fraud charges.



