Lauren Boebert slammed for disrespectful attack on Vice President Kamala Harris

Zoom talk screenshot
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO), who seems to spend her days tweeting out glib comments instead of doing her job and representing voters in her district, was slammed on Twitter Saturday afternoon for tweeting about Vice President Kamala Harris, referring to America's first Black vice president as simply "Kamala."
Critics of the controversial lawmaker were quick to call her out with one calling Boebert's tweet "incoherent" and others wondering if the GOP lawmaker couldn't seem to bring herself to address the VP by her title or last name since she is a woman of color.
According to Boebert, "Kamala has been 'in charge' of the border over two weeks and has yet to visit. Leadership is action."
That set off her critics as you can see below:
@laurenboebert It's interesting that you, and some of your colleagues, insist on first-naming VP while affording la… https://t.co/qPkzsmHO5o— yazikus (@yazikus)1618074486.0
@laurenboebert @All435Reps That’s @VP Harris to you, Lauren. Show some respect. She has a phone. She has a computer… https://t.co/KTodkpsfqS— Steve Benedict (@Steve Benedict)1618074716.0
@laurenboebert The lady who just got her GED at age 32 is trying to educate Kamala Harris!— Tonya Elizabeth (@Tonya Elizabeth)1618074967.0
@laurenboebert That's Madam Vice President to you.— Love my Goldens (@Love my Goldens)1618075120.0
@laurenboebert *President— Sr Economic Advisor to ANTIFA & the Deep State (@Sr Economic Advisor to ANTIFA & the Deep State)1618075655.0
@laurenboebert @VP Kamala didn't drop out of high school.— Dave Koch 🌊🇺🇸 (@Dave Koch 🌊🇺🇸)1618075249.0
@laurenboebert https://t.co/oixyiVNTXu— TeslaFSD🔋 - aka Dave - Doge of Venice (@TeslaFSD🔋 - aka Dave - Doge of Venice)1618074530.0
@laurenboebert I am not shocked that you would think of a photo op as work.— Joanne (@Joanne)1618075118.0
@laurenboebert Thank you for all your work and concern over these poor children showing up at the border. Oh wait,… https://t.co/WqwfHu9W3U— Jack Brooklyn (@Jack Brooklyn)1618075926.0
@laurenboebert Wait, I thought leadership was pointing fingers at those who don't share your views, providing no ev… https://t.co/z3uH37DjJk— Pastor of Muppets 🧢 (@Pastor of Muppets 🧢)1618074636.0
@laurenboebert Doing your job like this? All you do is drive and have pictures taken of yourself. https://t.co/HIsyVYhJch— BetaZoid (@BetaZoid)1618074489.0
@laurenboebert Another incoherent tweet. #LaurenBoebertIsSoDumb #BlahBlahBoebert— Eliza (@Eliza)1618074372.0
@laurenboebert "Visiting" is not the same as "solving." You visited the wall on your first boondoggle, and what did… https://t.co/qnsxGhTBpR— Leland Hermit (@Leland Hermit)1618074483.0
@jewwithlaser @laurenboebert She thinks that the quotation marks make her look "smarter."— Not Amused (@Not Amused)1618075370.0
@laurenboebert I’m sure Gaslight Barbie is privy to all of the @VP’s actions and communications regarding the board… https://t.co/tXuaNlspdk— CharSaysWhatNow (@CharSaysWhatNow)1618075443.0
@laurenboebert When it comes to Leadership we already know you are good with arranging Capitol Hill tours. I guess… https://t.co/EvLrlkDYOI— StarMztyk (@StarMztyk)1618074463.0