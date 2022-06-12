Lauren Boebert prayed Biden's 'days should be few' as 'Christian Center' crowd laughed and cheered
Lauren Boebert (Photo Jason Connely for AFP)

In a video posted to Twitter, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) set up a crowd of Christians at the Family Camp Meeting at Charis Christian Center in Colorado Springs, by saying she prays for President Joe Biden.

Then she turned to the Bible sitting on the lectern and stated that "his days should be numbered" while citing the passage from Psalm 109:8.

Holding a microphone and pacing, she told the crowd, "I do want you to know that I pray for our President. Psalm 109:8 says, 'May his days be few and another take his office.'"

As the crowd caught on to what she was saying, they began to cheer which caused her to start laughing before adding, "Hallelujah! Glory to God," as the cheers grew.

As Business Insider reported, Boebert's use of the line is not a first in the political realm, with former Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) -- who recently lost his bid to be the Republican Party's GOP nominee for governor despite the endorsement of Donald Trump -- also brought it up about former President Barrack Obama at a Faith & Freedom Conference.

"In his role as president, I think we should pray for Barack Obama. But I think we need to be very specific about how we pray. We should pray like Psalms 109:8 says. It says, 'Let his days be few, and let another have his office,'" he told the crowd.

You can watch the video below:


