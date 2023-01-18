Lauren Boebert mocked after promising to 'never attend' global forum she wasn't invited to

Far-right Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) underwent an onslaught of social media mockery after proclaiming she would never attend the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland — despite no invitation ever being extended, wrote Lee Moran for the Huffington Post.

After Boebert posted "I will never attend the World Economic Forum" on Twitter Tuesday, commenters were quick to reply with their own snarky pledges of places they'd never go or things they'd never do.

"I will never date Beyonce," wrote Jack Herrera of the Texas Tribune. "I will never attend Hogwarts!" wrote Jonny Lieberman of Motor Trend. "I will never accept the Nobel Prize," wrote photographer John de Guzmán. "And I will never attend a Victoria's Secret Oscar Night Afterparty," wrote Sun Sentinel reporter Rafael Olmeda.

Condé Nast legal affairs editor Luke Zaleski had his own thoughts on Boebert's pledge. "Lol — No one wants you there," he tweeted. "Do the Oscars next. They don’t want you either. Super Bowl? No. So-called conservatives are so socially rancid and politically and culturally toxic no legitimate mainstream organization or event wants them to attend. It’s why alt-events like CPAC exist."

Boebert, who narrowly won re-election by a few hundred votes in an unexpectedly tight race last year, was one of nearly 20 lawmakers who repeatedly voted to block GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from becoming Speaker of the House — a position she only relented from after McCarthy made a variety of concessions.

The standoff led to a bitter feud between her and fellow far-right Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who aggressively pushed the caucus to put aside their differences and embrace McCarthy and House leadership.