Lauren Boebert ridiculed for hiding her guns before Colorado shooting interview:  'What happened to the assault weapon shrine?'
Screenshots via Twitter

Sharp-eyed critics of Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) noticed a none-to-subtle change in her decor on Tuesday night after she posted an interview she did with Newsmax on the mass shooting in her state on Monday.

In a previous question and answer Zoom session she did weeks ago, she had a full display of her personal armory haphazardly stacked on the bookshelves behind her. Tuesday night those same guns were nowhere to be seen, replaced with books.

It did not go unnoticed as you can see below: