'How dare you': Gun-glorifying Lauren Boebert buried for tweet about Colorado mass shooting victims

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) came under withering criticism on Twitter late Monday for her tweets about the mass shooting at a Colorado grocery store, with many pointing out her avid support for more guns on the streets of the United States.
As reporting on the shooting was breaking, the gun-toting lawmaker was busy tweeting, "The White House just called a lid at 1:13pm today. Biden is back in the basement, figuratively at least. Meanwhile, the country is in chaos and the border is coming apart at the seams."
An hour later she finally addressed the shooting, with a tweet offering the usual "prayers" for victims -- a pro forma message usually delivered by conservative lawmakers every time there is a mass gun-related act of violence.
She wrote, "My prayers are with the shoppers, employees, first responders & others affected by the shooting in Boulder. May God be with them. While we are still awaiting important information and details in this case, random public shootings & senseless acts of violence are never ok."
That brought on a flood of criticism with one commenter bluntly stating, "How dare you."
You can see some responses below:
The White House just called a lid at 1:13pm today. Biden is back in the basement, figuratively at least. Meanwhile… https://t.co/GNDjaOkwIL— Lauren Boebert (@Lauren Boebert)1616449914.0
@laurenboebert As a gun owner and someone who has experienced gun violence: take your prayers and shove them. Do so… https://t.co/jhvSmXeuZy— milenten (@milenten)1616469801.0
@HannahDrake628 @laurenboebert You're my hero for this tweet— Mrs. Molotov (@Mrs. Molotov)1616478092.0
@laurenboebert Never okay ? That's it ? That's the best you can do ? You still think that everyone owning a gun is… https://t.co/PEIwGmrh0g— View from the North (@View from the North)1616471890.0
@laurenboebert Weren’t you tweeting about Biden being in a basement while this was happening?— devon sawa (@devon sawa)1616454464.0
@laurenboebert What are you going to do about it? Odds are, nothing.— Rick G. Rosner (@Rick G. Rosner)1616478818.0
@laurenboebert lauren boebert the arsonist very worried about all the senseless burning of buildings— Ned Pyle (@Ned Pyle)1616453100.0
@laurenboebert But it's ok for Klannie Oakley to promote guns...right. https://t.co/atRcH87Lb4— ABBA (@ABBA)1616452963.0
@laurenboebert Columbine High School. Deer Creek Middle School. Aurora Theater. Arapahoe High School. Thornton Wal… https://t.co/9RwbpYEz1N— David of Losfer Words (@David of Losfer Words)1616456454.0
@laurenboebert This is possibly the most hypocritical tweet ever. https://t.co/d189XgTIBE— CuzMin (@CuzMin)1616479865.0
@laurenboebert Your condolences are insincere as you are exactly why this happens so frequently in this country. Y… https://t.co/s1hnJ8WZaQ— Trumpism=Fascism (@Trumpism=Fascism)1616453628.0
@VCPoliceScanner @laurenboebert They are an open carry state. I think not. We don’t need any open carry states. Not for any reason.— Lawless Souls (@Lawless Souls)1616491595.0
@laurenboebert "Senseless acts of violence." You mean like the one you incited? https://t.co/3i09O8doCt— Ann Lewis Hamilton (@Ann Lewis Hamilton)1616454581.0
@laurenboebert And THIS is why we need gun control. Your ‘prayers’ do nothing. You promoting guns nonstop does.— ColleenF1957 (@ColleenF1957)1616452832.0
@laurenboebert You’re literally responsible for this— Exalted (@Exalted)1616452443.0
@laurenboebert You have got to be kidding me. I wish I were shocked by you having the gall to tweet this but I am n… https://t.co/zoCBLdWM6m— ToutdeSuiteLaSinner (@ToutdeSuiteLaSinner)1616455470.0
@laurenboebert This you? https://t.co/WsfiNtP9IT— Carl Mizell (@Carl Mizell)1616452705.0
@laurenboebert You literally glorify guns every single day what the fuck are you talking about?— Shana London (@Shana London)1616452488.0
@laurenboebert How dare you. How dare you pretend to be a Christian, praying for people who have been affected by… https://t.co/arkYgJjXjB— Tess Gregory (@Tess Gregory)1616458713.0
@laurenboebert We expect public prayers from preachers, Lauren. Legislators are supposed to make laws that make th… https://t.co/PHxWeXbSvo— Annie Gabston-Howell- (@Annie Gabston-Howell-)1616459188.0