Lauren Boebert tells bizarre story about popcorn to vouch for Trump's generosity
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert speaking with attendees at the 2021 AmericaFest at the Phoenix Convention Center. (Credit: Gage Skidmore)

GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado traveled to Wyoming on Saturday to try and fire fellow Republican Rep. Liz Cheney.

Boebert is campaigning for Harriet Hageman, who is challenging Cheney in the GOP primary for the state's at-large seat in Congress.

"I want to tell you a story about his generosity," she said, referring to Trump, who is the top topic in the race.

"About how kind he is, about how welcoming he is. The thing that these folks right here in the back never let anyone see," she said, pointing to the press. "Fake media is the virus."

"My family and I were with President Trump, and even not like germs, Trump shared a bowl of popcorn with my 14-year-old son. Now listen Wyoming, I know where he's been, I don't share food with my son," the mother of four said.

Other Republicans who traveled to Wyoming for the rally include Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), and Kat Cammack (R-FL).

Watch the clip below or at this link.

