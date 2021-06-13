'Lauren going full Q again': GOPer Boebert buried for ramping up new conspiracy theory after reporter's death

Reacting to a report that an Alabama reporter who became well-known for breaking the story that former President Bill Clinton met with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch on a tarmac back in 2016 may have committed suicide, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attempted to resurrect the longtime conspiracy rumor that the Clinton's have their enemies murdered.
On Sunday, AL.com reported that former TV anchor Christopher Sign was found dead at age 45, with police suspecting suicide.
That led to the conspiracy-minded Boebert to dig up an old Fox News clip where Sign reported that his life had been threatened.
According to the conservative lawmaker, "Why is it that so many who cross the Clinton Crime Syndicate end up dead?"
And that, in turn, led critics of Boebert to roll their eyes at her for latching onto another conspiracy -- as you can see from the comments below:
@laurenboebert 100% of the people in the Millard Fillmore administration ended up dead. COINCIDENCE?— Dreamweasel (@Dreamweasel) 1623597993.0
@laurenboebert Why is that so many people who listened to Donald Trump ended up dead?— Luke (@Luke) 1623598046.0
@laurenboebert Happy Sunday normal people. Don't mind Bobo, just: https://t.co/zNaKukZjzz— Bruno (@Bruno) 1623597992.0
@laurenboebert I never know if the Sunday tweets are still drunk ones or hungover ones?— TurnCO3blue (@TurnCO3blue) 1623600608.0
@RyanFrieden3 @laurenboebert I waiting for her to say the moon landings were fake. 🤣— Becky Lee Brenner (@Becky Lee Brenner) 1623599261.0
@laurenboebert Any tweet from Boebert speaking of something she knows nothing about. Clearly, a GED has its limits.— Kevin (@Kevin) 1623599056.0
@laurenboebert Your QAnon beliefs coming out again BoBo?— liddle’ Carter BLM (@liddle’ Carter BLM) 1623597971.0
@laurenboebert Watch out. Lauren going full Q again.— Artie Vandelay (@Artie Vandelay) 1623598132.0
@laurenboebert You got drunk last night and this was all you could throw up?— Hettie (@Hettie) 1623598782.0
@Pearleyjewels @laurenboebert Time to blow the dust off the Benghazi LP.— 🇺🇸 Flag Emojis Don't Make You A Patriot 🇺🇸 (@🇺🇸 Flag Emojis Don't Make You A Patriot 🇺🇸) 1623599015.0
@laurenboebert Freshening up you conspiracy game I see. Keep it interesting, Boebs.— Benjamin Phranklin (@Benjamin Phranklin) 1623598584.0
@laurenboebert I’m not sure??? What did Q tell you to believe?— somecoloradogirl (@somecoloradogirl) 1623598442.0