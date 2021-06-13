'Lauren going full Q again': GOPer Boebert buried for ramping up new conspiracy theory after reporter's death

Reacting to a report that an Alabama reporter who became well-known for breaking the story that former President Bill Clinton met with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch on a tarmac back in 2016 may have committed suicide, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) attempted to resurrect the longtime conspiracy rumor that the Clinton's have their enemies murdered.

On Sunday, AL.com reported that former TV anchor Christopher Sign was found dead at age 45, with police suspecting suicide.

That led to the conspiracy-minded Boebert to dig up an old Fox News clip where Sign reported that his life had been threatened.

According to the conservative lawmaker, "Why is it that so many who cross the Clinton Crime Syndicate end up dead?"

