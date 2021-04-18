Lauren Boebert accused a fellow lawmaker of trying to 'incite a riot' -- and it blew up in her face
Lauren Boebert in Colorado. (Photo via Jason Connolly/AFP)

Reacting to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) encouraging protesters to stay on the streets and demand justice for Black Americans killed by police, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO accused the Democrat of trying to "incite a riot" which led to a flood of commenters noting her part in the Jan 6th Capitol siege that had lawmakers fleeing for their lives.

According to Boebert, "Why is Maxine Waters traveling to a different state trying to incite a riot? What good can come from this?"

Twitter commenters were quick to remind Boebert of her tweets on Jan. 6thn that seemed to be directing insurrectionists as to where they could find House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

